The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,244 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $15,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $483.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $511.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.57. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $372.61 and a one year high of $547.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

