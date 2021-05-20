The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $16,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,341,649,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $120,525,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,774 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $319.00 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.10 and a 12-month high of $349.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.85.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,909 shares of company stock valued at $28,602,310. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.15.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.