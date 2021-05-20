The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 93,434 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 93,434 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $16,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 86,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 196,655 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,835,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $874.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

