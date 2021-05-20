Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in McAfee were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCFE. Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $24.27 on Thursday. McAfee Corp. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

McAfee Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

