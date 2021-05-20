Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 6,410 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 60.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,861,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,863,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $1,877,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 1,832,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $53,445,964.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,991,703 shares of company stock valued at $57,528,453 in the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

