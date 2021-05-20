Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 37,282 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 149.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $98,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE EAF opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.