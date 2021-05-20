Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $797,000 Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after buying an additional 1,051,039 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $463,888,000 after buying an additional 652,983 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after buying an additional 550,012 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFGC stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

