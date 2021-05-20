US Bancorp DE Has $492,000 Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 70.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in NuVasive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,084 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock worth $914,720. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

