Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,653 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE CCU opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.08 million. Research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.69%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

