The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 52 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Teledyne Technologies worth $15,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the purchase, the director now owns 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $402.58 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.19 and a 52 week high of $457.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $428.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.17.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

