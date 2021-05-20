The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 1,423,063 Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,423,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,615,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LUXA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,613,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $10,060,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,225,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $20,540,000.

NASDAQ:LUXA opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.20. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

