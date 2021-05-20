Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Oshkosh by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $54,680,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,462. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSK. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.24 and a 200 day moving average of $101.60. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

