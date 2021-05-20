Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 467,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,119,397.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $43,849.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,943.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,795,308. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $78.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

