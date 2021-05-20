Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $168.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.68. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 250,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,044.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,329,258 shares of company stock worth $19,214,676. Company insiders own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

