The Gap (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $38.00 at UBS Group

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

GPS opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. The Gap has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Gap news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $89,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,662 shares of company stock valued at $16,962,198 over the last 90 days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Gap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 63,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

