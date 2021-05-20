Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $199,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $297,640. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 154,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after buying an additional 79,006 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 84,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

