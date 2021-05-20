SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain Sells 20,000 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $43.90 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $64.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,385.61 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,038,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,662,000 after buying an additional 765,625 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,955,000 after buying an additional 570,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 521,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,463,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

