Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) CEO Sells $774,900.00 in Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $159.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.31 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on KNSL. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

