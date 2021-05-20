Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Phunware has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $91.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 12.85.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 186.72% and a negative return on equity of 5,811.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

