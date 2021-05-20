South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

SJI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.38.

SJI opened at $25.74 on Monday. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

