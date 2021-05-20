Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PVH were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

NYSE:PVH opened at $112.66 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

