Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $329.77 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.50 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.22.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.90%.

In other news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,598,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.42.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

