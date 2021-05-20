Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $65,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1,002.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 121,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after acquiring an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 729,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 72,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,785,000 after acquiring an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $162.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.15. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $117.61 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.60, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

