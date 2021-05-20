Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 3,313 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 410.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.48.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $77.92 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

