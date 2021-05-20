Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 717 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Allegiant Travel worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGT opened at $221.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.06 and its 200-day moving average is $207.87. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.90.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

