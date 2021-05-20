Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after buying an additional 370,045 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,889,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,145,000 after acquiring an additional 481,824 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,509,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 608,468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1,181.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $18,276,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRS opened at $43.55 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

