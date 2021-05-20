SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.22.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNCAF opened at $27.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $27.82.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.