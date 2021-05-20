State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.14% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,073,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TVTX. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.