State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BYND stock opened at $103.80 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.86 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.67 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.62 and its 200-day moving average is $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.05.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

