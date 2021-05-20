Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 3,313 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 25,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 180,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 176,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $124.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.76 and a 200-day moving average of $126.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.