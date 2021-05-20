Keh Shew Lu Sells 14,961 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,473,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $3,486,000.00.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Diodes by 874.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

