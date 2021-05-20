AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.72. 5,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 335,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $97,387.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,413,920.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $3,412,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $637,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 435,472 shares of company stock worth $12,975,188. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,750,000 after buying an additional 642,962 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 608.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

