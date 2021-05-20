Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down to $27.84

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.84, but opened at $27.25. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 3,397 shares.

OLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $4,903,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $10,955,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $15,474,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $2,017,000.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

