Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 81,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,966,047 shares.The stock last traded at $9.23 and had previously closed at $9.15.

AGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 6.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 16.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

