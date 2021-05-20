Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s share price rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.09 and last traded at $43.09. Approximately 852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 175,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.

GDEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hill Path Capital LP raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after buying an additional 943,200 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 146,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 70,317 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

