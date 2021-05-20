2,500 Shares in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after buying an additional 574,955 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 299,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veru in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of VERU opened at $8.03 on Thursday. Veru Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $639.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veru Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

