Signaturefd LLC Makes New Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at $80,000.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

AFRM stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.76.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

