Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $237,000 Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLB opened at $96.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.49 and a 52 week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

