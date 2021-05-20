Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,700 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,534,000 after buying an additional 452,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,885,000 after buying an additional 878,823 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after buying an additional 1,338,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,903,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,721,000 after buying an additional 71,231 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

IOVA opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

