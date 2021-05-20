Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 208 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 78.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 273,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after buying an additional 120,418 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 889.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 9.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 24.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average of $77.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

