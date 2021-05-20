Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 397 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,035,000 after purchasing an additional 904,239 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $151.02 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $203.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.43.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $1,270,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 450,291 shares in the company, valued at $76,261,283.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,473,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,832 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,154 over the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

