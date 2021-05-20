Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

WTRG stock opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

