Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,259 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 670,068 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,365,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,804,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,216,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.36.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $109.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.