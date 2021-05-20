Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 253.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total value of $281,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock worth $40,933,811. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $54.90. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNS. Truist upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

