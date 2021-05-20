Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 2,700 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
NBIX opened at $92.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.59. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 99.30 and a beta of 1.01.
Several research firms have recently commented on NBIX. Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.63.
Neurocrine Biosciences Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
