Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 2,700 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $92.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.59. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 99.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBIX. Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.63.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

