Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $274,000 Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 303,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 196,008 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 113,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

NWE opened at $62.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.23.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 72.51%.

In other news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $164,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,326. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

