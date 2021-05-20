Raymond James Boosts Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $20.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $17.79 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.06%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

