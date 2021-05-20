Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) to “Hold”

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Pro Tech is in the business of protecting people, products and environments. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable protective apparel and infection control products through its subsidiary, Alpha Pro Tech, Inc. Its products find their application in the clean room, industrial, pharmaceutical, medical and dental markets. Products offered by Alpha include: shoecovers, bouffant caps, gowns, coveralls, lab coats, face masks, eye shields, and medical bed pads and etc. Alpha Pro Tech is based in Markham, Canada. “

Shares of APT opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of -1.27.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 23.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha Pro Tech will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Ritota sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

