Akzo Nobel’s (AKZOY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AKZOY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $42.50.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.