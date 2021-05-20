Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BPRMF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Blue Prism Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blue Prism Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPRMF opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Blue Prism Group has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $26.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

